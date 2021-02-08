Kodela Shivram Owes Money For Liquor Bought To Distribute During Elections: TDP Leader

TDP leader Narra Ramesh on Sunday lodged a complaint against Kodela Shivram, son of former Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr Kodela Sivaprasadarao at Sattenapalli Police Station of Guntur district. Ramesh alleged that Shivram did not pay for the liquor worth Rs. 1.30 crores purchased from him.

Narra Ramesh, a resident of Ganapavaram village in Rajupalem zone traded liquor under the TDP government. His father Sivaprasadarao, who was contesting from Sattenapalli constituency for the last, had taken Rs 1.30 crore worth liquor to distribute among people during the latest general election.

Ramesh said that he was being threatened to kill if asked for money. He also complained that Shivram illegally collected cash from liquor merchants from 2015 to 2019 obstructing authority.