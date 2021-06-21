Kodali Nani's Satirical Comments On Naidu, Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that 'Both Pappu and Thuppu are staying at home and are enjoying zoom calls'. He lashed out at TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and said that the ruling YSRCP government is paying an amount that has been kept pending to the farmers. He said that they have paid a total of 4,000 crore rupees to the farmers.

Nani asserted that Chandrababu Naidu left the state and cheated the people of AP. He heaped praise on the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government and said that he is working hard for the welfare of the farmers. He further added that within 21 days, the government would pay the money for rice to the farmers. He said that they would pay even if they won't receive funds from the centre.

Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu Naidu has left Nara Lokesh. He said that Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh should speak in the right way and warned that they are not going to spare them anymore. He made satirical comments on Chandrababu Naidu stating that he doesn't know the difference between husk and grains. He added that Naidu is the person who made a law that states CBI shouldn't enter the state. He said that Chandrababu Naidu betrayed and backstabbed his father-in-law NT Ramarao and seized power from the latter.