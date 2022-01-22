Kodali Nani Slams Naidu, Lokesh

Amaravati: Brushing aside the allegations of running a casino at a Convention Centre owned by him at Gudivada, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani dared the Opposition to prove the allegations.

I am prepared to quit my post if charges are proved and if they fail to do so what will the Opposition and its friendly media do , he challenged them during a brief media interaction here on Friday.

He also invited neutral media to probe the issue at Gudivada and slammed Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for raking up the issue.

