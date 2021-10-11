Kodali Nani Condemns Chandrababu's Derogatory Comments On Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao ( Nani) said Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu has lost coherence after losing all elections and is continuing false propaganda against the government and the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, the Minister said Naidu and lakhs of TDP followers have no belief in Nara Lokesh, and thus Naidu again trying for an alliance with Pawan Kalyan.

He slammed Pawan Kalyan for stating that he would be in support of the Kamma community and said any leader would usually be in support of BC, SC, ST, Minorities, and poor of upper castes and wondered how would people look at Pawan Kalyan's comments on supporting Kamma community. He said TDP should merge with Jana Sena.

The Minister came down heavily on Naidu for linking drugs cases from Afghanistan to Tadepalli and said it was Naidu and his family members who were involved in the drug mafia.

He flayed Naidu for making derogatory comments against the beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the state and said it was Naidu who has cheated every section of people while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling all the promises he made.