TADEPALLI: Former minister and Gudivada YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani came out strongly against the Opposition Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu and the Yellow Media for fake propaganda about the relief measures being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Government in various flood-affected areas.

Speaking to the media on Monday he said that the government was supporting the flood- affected families and that rehabilitation measures have been taken unlike no other Chief Minister has done in the past.

He said that as per the CM’s directions each family has been given Rs. 2 thousand relief aid and also basic necessities like rice and other items were being given to them.

He said that the main purpose of Yellow Media including Eenadu baron Ramoji Rao, ABN head Radhakrishna and TV5 Chairman BR Naidu was to spew poison on the AP government and post fake news about the welfare work done for the public. He criticized Pawan Kalyan for indulging in politics during his shooting breaks and indulging in false propaganda about the state of roads in the state.

Kodali Nani fired the band of four stating that they were blind to the development and welfare happening in AP. They (Eenadu) are posting false news that elderly people were not being supplied food and children were not given milk. We have made all arrangements for meals for flood victims and milk supply for children, he said.

Despite all this, the ‘elders’ like Ramoji Rao, Radhakrishna, and BR Naidu have been deprived of ‘political’ food and Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh who are like children in politics are deprived of milk, he scoffed in his imitable style. The people of the State will teach Chandrababu a lesson, he stated.

Kodali Nani stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit both the Godavari districts soon and that he was regularly monitoring the flood situation in the region.

