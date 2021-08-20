Kishan Reddy Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G. Kishan Reddy has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister along with his wife YS Bharathi has honored the Union Minister and his wife and presented them Lord Venkateswara Swami's idol and new clothes.

Endowment Minister Velammpalli Srinivas was present on the occasion.

Also Read: AP School Holidays List for Festivals, Special Days Academic Year 2021-22