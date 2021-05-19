KIA Donates Rs 5 Crore To APSDMA

Amaravati: KIA India Pvt Ltd has contributed Rs 5 Crore to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority ( APSDMA) towards COVID containment measures.

The delegation of KIA India Pvt Ltd has requested to use the money to buy medical equipment (Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Cryogenic tankers, etc.)

KIA India Pvt Ltd MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim handed over the documents related to the funds transferred through NEFT at the camp office here on Wednesday.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Unveils Socio Economic Survey 2020-21-Check Highlights

Ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, KIA India Pvt Ltd legal, corporate affairs Heald Jude Lee, and Kia India Pvt Ltd Principal Advisor T Soma Shekar Reddy were present on the occasion.