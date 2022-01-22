Key Decisions Taken in AP CM YS Jagan's Cabinet Meeting

Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has taken several key decisions which include approving 11th PRC, increasing the government employees retirement age to 62 years among others.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah (Nani) said that the cabinet has discussed the third wave of Covid-19, measures are taken for containing the spread, vaccinations to ensure zero deaths in the State. He said that the cabinet has approved the decision to raise the retirement age for state government employees from 60 to 62 years and has given nod for implementing the 11th PRC.

The Minister stated that the cabinet has also approved providing jobs on compassionate grounds for those in the families of government employees who lost their lives due to Covid. As part of this, vacant posts in village and ward secretariats will also be filled based on the candidate's qualifications and process the appointments by June 30. The State Cabinet has given a green signal for reserving 10 percent of the land in Jagananna Smart Townships for government employees, five percent land for pensioners and offering 20 percent rebate for government employees. The government decided to bring Jagananna Smart Township into every assembly constituency.

Further, he stated that the cabinet has given nod for the launch of EBC Nestam on January 25, where women aged between 45-60 years belonging to unreserved castes will be receiving Rs 15,000 per annum as financial aid. Towards this initiative, the government had identified 3.92 lakh beneficiaries and sanctioned Rs 589 crore.

The State cabinet has given in-principle approval for the construction of 16 new medical colleges at an expenditure of Rs 7880 crore and development of the existing medical colleges with Rs 3820 crore. It also sanctioned eight additional directors of medical education posts along with 78 posts in dispensaries under Ayush department. It also approved the sanction of 7 posts in the Meat Development Corporation.

On the infrastructure front, the cabinet approved the government decision in calling for bids for handling the operational maintenance of the Krishnapatnam Power Plant for 25 years to reduce the operational expenditure. The government also provides an option for the Genco employees working in the plant to return back to Genco. Besides these, the cabinet also approved the agreement with Indigo airlines to operate flights from Kadapa and Kurnool airports, four services a week starting from March 27. The cabinet approved to utilize lands in Autonagar for multiple purposes keeping APIIC as Nodal Agency and to utilize the unused land in Rajiv Gruha Kalpa project in Visakhapatnam district for HIG and MIG colonies.

The State Cabinet approved a Rs 5,000 crore loan for AP State Civil Supplies Corporation to ease the payment for farmers against crop procurements without delay. He said that the government targeted to procure 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, where so far 21.83 lakh metric tonnes have been procured and Rs 2150 crore has been disbursed to farmers within 21 days.

Minister Perni Nani stated that the cabinet had given a nod for the allocation of five acres of land in Tirupati to ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for setting up an academy. Also, it was approved to sanction 50 acres of land to Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Anakapalle under Acharya NG Ranga University.

The cabinet approved the government decision of providing installment facilities to the OTS beneficiaries in rural areas, where they can pay the OTS charges in two installments on Ugadi and Diwali. Also, the cabinet approved stamp duty, registration charge exemption for OTS houses, Tidco, Missionaries of Charity in Visakhapatnam.

The cabinet gave a nod for the ordinance with amendments to the Endowments Act 1987, regarding the appointment of TTD special invitees. It also gave a nod for ICDS to get milk from Amul for nutrition projects like Balamrutham, where APDDCF will be supplying.

Further, approval was given to transfer 59 posts in Tadigadapa panchayat to the newly formed Tadigadapa Municipality. Also, the cabinet approved the sanction of 58 posts for BC Gurukul School for girls and junior college in Dhone of Kurnool district along with Gurukul School for boys in Bethamcherla and also sanctioned 13 posts in Agricultural Polytechnic College in Amadalavalasa Mandal of Srikakulam District.

