Key Decisions Taken by AP Cabinet Ahead of Rejig

Amaravati, April 7: Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ys

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, has taken key decisions which include creation of two new revenue divisions, approving YSR Sunna Vaddi, AP Millets Mission, land allotments to setting up health hubs among others.

Briefing the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the cabinet has approved YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for third consecutive year and the Chief Minister will launch the scheme and disburse the interest amount of Rs 1259 crore benefitting around 90lakh DWACRA women on April 22.

He said the Cabinet approved for creation of two new revenue divisions, Kothapeta division of East Godavari district and Pulivendula division of YSR district. He said Kothapeta revenue division will have seven mandals including Athreyapuram, Alamuru, Ravulapalem, Kothapeta, P Gannavaram, Ambajipeta and Ainavalli and added that Pulivendula division will consist of Pulivendula, Vempalli, Vemula, Chakrayapeta, Simhadripuram, Veerapunainpalli, Lingala and Thonduru.

The Minister said the cabinet approved to set up 12 police sub divisions and 16 circle inspector offices and also passed a resolution to continue Zilla Parishads as per existing policy after the reorganization of districts also. He said the cabinet approved to sanction seven teaching posts and five non teaching posts in Agriculture Polytechnic college in Punganuru of Chittoor district. He said the cabinet also approved AP Millet Mission (2022-23 to 2026-27 ) policy to encourage millets cultivation.

The Minister said the cabinet approved to sanction one assistant general manager post and two office sub ordinate posts in Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation and also 253 posts for higher education department of which 23 were Principal posts, 31 teaching posts and 199 non teaching posts. He said the cabinet also approved 24 teaching posts and 10 non teaching posts in Government Degree College at Thogaram in Amudalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam district and Government degree college in Darsi of Prakasam district. He said the cabinet approved one principal post in Dental College in Kadapa and ratified GO Nos 27, 28, 29 related to HRA in implementation of PRC. He said the cabinet has directed the health department to prepare a policy to ensure government doctors doesn't do private practice.

He said the cabinet has approved to allot land for setting up health hubs in the state which include 5 acres of land for super speciality hospital in Suryaraopeta of Kakinada Urban and Kalluru of Kurnool district, 4.5 acers in Santhapeta of Vizianagaram district, 4.32 acers in Pathrunivalsa of Srikakulam district and 4 acers in Anantapur rural. He said Cabinet approved to allot 6 acers of land to Andhra Pradesh Tourism department for hotel and convention center in Rajahmundry urban and 100 acer to APIIC to set up MSME Park in Bethamcherla of Kurnool district. The Minister listed out other other minor land allocations to various government and private institutions for development and other purposes.

New team on April 11 Replying to questions, he said the Council of Ministers has submitted resignations and the new team will be inducted on April 11.

