Key Decisions To Be Made In AP Cabinet Meeting Today

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet Meeting will be held at 11 am on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Key decisions are going to be made on 57 issues in the AP Cabinet Meeting today.

The Cabinet is going to discuss on the establishment of Causis E-Mobility in the Kopparthi of the YSR district. AP Cabinet would discuss on Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) which recently gave a nod for the setting up of green energy industries in the state. The Cabinet will also discuss on setting up of various industries in the districts like Krishna, Kakinada SEZs, and 6 green energy projects. With green energy projects, more than 20,000 people will be employed. The cabinet will also discuss on setting up of Avisa Foods unit at Mallapalli Mega Food Park in Krishna District.

The cabinet will also discuss the release of funds under the YSR Cheyutha Scheme which aims at equipping women of SC/ST/OBC/minority castes. The Financial benefit of Rs. 75000 is to be provided over a period of four years to those women who come under 45 to 60 years of age.

