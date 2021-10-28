Key Decisions Approved In The AP Cabinet Meeting | Amaravati, Oct 28: Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday has taken several key decisions which include taking up caste census, allowing online ticketing platform, formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department among others.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah (Nani) said that the cabinet has approved for creation of 1285 posts in Medical Health and Family Welfare department, 560 pharmacist posts in YSR Urban clinics and 2190 additional posts including teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff under Director of Medical Education aggregating 4,035 new posts in Health Department. The Minister said the state government had an aim of filling 41,000 vacancies in Medical Health department and filled 26,917 posts in the last two and half years, and the remaining posts will be filled soon.

The Minister said the Cabinet has authorized the BC Welfare Minister to place a resolution in the State Assembly for requesting the Government of India to take up caste census of backward classes while conducting the general census of 2021.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved to implement Amma Vodi Scheme in June 2022, instead of January 2022, and added that there is a condition that the students must have 75% of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme and also decided to give wide publicity to it. He said the Cabinet has approved for releasing payments twice in a year during the month of December and June to beneficiaries who have applied and become eligible after the launch of the scheme as per the welfare calendar.

The Cabinet has also approved to amend the Cinematography act 1965 and allow online ticketing platform managed by AP State Film, Television & Theater Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets, he said.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved the formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department, a new department for the welfare of economically weaker sections to implement welfare schemes for upper caste poor people, and added that the cabinet also approved for formation of Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved to conduct YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards function on November 1 every year coinciding with the formation day of Andhra Pradesh state.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved for delegation of power controller of legal metrology to Animal Husbandry department to promote dairy farmers and Palavelluva programme.

He said the cabinet has approved to extend the ban on Maoists and other similar organizations for one more year.

The Cabinet has approved to setup new fire station at P. Gannavaram Village in East Godavari district and allotted 19 posts to work in it. The Cabinet has approved to sign a MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 700MW power at a tariff of Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years, to supply nine hour day time free power to the farming community on a sustainable basis.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved to allot 15 Acre land to Sri Sarada Peetham at Kottavalasa Village in Bheemunipatnam Mandal of Vishakhapatnam district, 17.79 acre to Jaya Lakshmi Narasimha Sastry Gunduluru Trust at Bommaparthi village in Raptadu Mandal of Anantapur district, and also for the exchange of government land in Nagiri Constituency for Area Hospital.

He said the Cabinet also approved for alienation of 50 acres to Silver Jubilee College at Dinnedevarapadu in Kurnool District and also for alienation of 7 acres to the Education department for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nuzvidu of Krishna district.

The Cabinet approved to transfer the rights to manage all Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Choultries/ Anna Satrams to Arya Vysya Community from Endowments Department.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved to allot land for setting up luxury resorts at five locations in the state for the development of the Tourism sector. He said the cabinet also approved for allotment of land for the Development of Mega Spiritual Center and Tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Ganagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by M/s ISKON Charities at Penukonda in Anantapur district. He said the cabinet approved for tourism project at Shilparamam in Vishakhapatnam, tourism project at Taj Varun Beach in Vishakhapatnam, Hyatt place in Vijayawada and also decided to give them incentives under tourism policy.

He said the Cabinet has approved administration sanction for construction of fishing harbor at Vodarevu in Prakasam district and also approved to allot 130 of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Vishakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV data Center park, Business Park, Skill university and Recreation center, with an estimated investment of 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved for construction of Lift Irrigation Schemes and Supply Channels to feed Minor Irrigation tanks in YSR Kadapa district from GNSS canal to HNSS canal through Kaletivagu Reservoir. The Cabinet approved for bringing an ordinance to convert JNTU K engineering college in Vizianagaram to JNTU Gurajada, Vizianagaram University, and also to setup Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district.