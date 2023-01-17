Kesineni Nani Makes Sensational Comments on His Brother Chinni

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has made sensational comments on contesting polls slated for next year. He asserted that he would support any candidate fielded by the TDP in the next general election except Kesineni Chinni and three others.

Nani made some satirical comments against his brother Kesineni Chinni that he comes up with public service activities when only elections are around and poses as Dhana Karna An investigation has to be carried on the money spent on service activities, he said.

“I entered politics to do honest politics. I would not allow any corrupt person to enter my compound. I keep my distance from such people,”he said.

When asked, he said, “not just Chinni, there are a few people whom I would not support. Rather, I would carry any poor person on my head and work for his success. I don’t support any land sharks or gamblers.”

