KRISHNA DISTRICT: Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad lauded the initiatives taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Government for the welfare of farmers and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) set up for them. A delegation from Kerala led by Minister Prasad visited an RBK in Tukkaluru village of Nuzvid mandal in Krishna district on Sunday.He examined the RBK Kiosk and asked the officials about how it worked.

Impressed by various innovative measures taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government to develop agriculture as a profitable venture, he stated that the entire country is looking at AP as it was giving top priority to the farmers and agriculture sector. Speaking on the occasion, the Kerala agriculture minister said they were here to study the functioning of the RBKs and have requested the State government for its assistance for setting up such RBKs in Kerala.

Agriculture department officials led by joint director Sridhar explained the functioning of RBK, how it helps the farmers from seed procurement to marketing of the produce, takes care of insurance, input subsidy, etc.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of Executive Vice Chairman Rythu Sadhikara Samstha ( A Govt. Corporation for Farmers' Empowerment) & Ex Officio Spl Chief Secretary to Govt ( Natural Farming)T. Vijayakumar, along with the Kerala Agriculture Minister and officials inspected the backyard gardens, horticultural crops, orchards, and organic fertilizer production in Korlagunta in Musunur mandal in Krishna district. Former Chief Secretary of the State of Kerala, Chairman of the State Finance Commission SM Vijayanand, Director of Agriculture TV Subhash, Chief of Agriculture Division Nagesh, Deputy Director Pramod Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

