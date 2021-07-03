Keep Close Tabs On Drug Peddlers: AP CM to Police

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take strict action against transportation and supply of marijuana. The Home Minister mentioned the incidents of crimes committed is high on weed.

The AP CM held a review meeting on the safety of the public in the state in view of the rising cases of crime.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to increase raids on peddlers of marijuana. The Home Minister said some incidents were completely distorted and false information is being propagated on the state government and the police department and added that someone was deliberately editing and making viral a portion of the videos related to the incident to defame the government and the police department. The Chief Minister directed the police officials to put the facts before the public in such cases.

Also Read: AP Govt Sanctions Funds For Kathi Mahesh's Treatment