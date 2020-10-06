KE Family In Disarray, Not Visiting Dhone

KE family is one of the major pillars of the TDP in Kurnool district. KE brothers KE Krishna Murthy, KE Prabhakar and KE Pratap have played a major role in Kurnool politics. In fact, Dhone constituency has been like their fiefdom. The KE family has won seven times from Dhone.

But, the very same family, which began its political journey from Dhone, is said to be shunning Dhone. Ever since their back-to-back defeat at the hands of Buggana Rajendranath of the YSRCP in Dhone – in 2014 and 2019 – the KE family have not been focusing on Dhone. They have not visited the constituency and this has put the TDP In a quandary.

The cadre have become both dispirited and their interest in the party affairs is waning quickly. Meanwhile, there are also unconfirmed reports that KE Prabhakar might leave the TDP and join the YSRCP. When contacted, both KE Krishna Murthy and KE Pratap have said that they were not leaving the TDP, but added that they were not sure of KE Prabhakar. Meanwhile, the KE family has stopped visiting Dhone ever since Buggana Rajendranath wrested the seat from them. None from this powerful political family is caring to explain the reasons for this.