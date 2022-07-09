Kazakhstan: MBBS Student From Kurnool Dies Due To Drowning

KURNOOL: In a tragic freak accident, a Kurnool youth studying MBBS in Kazakhstan died due to accidental drowning in the country. The student was identified as P.Vinay Kumar (23).

As per reports in Sakshi, Vinay who was the second son of P. Prasadu and Mary Kumari from Potlapadu of Devanakonda mandal in Kurnool district was studying at the Kazakh National Medical University. He had completed his third-year examinations two days ago. He apparently went swimming in the Kapshagay water reservoir along with his friends on Thursday. However, while jumping into the water, Vinay hit his head on a rock while diving into the water and is said to have died on the spot. The Medical College officials also confirmed the death of the young man and informed his parents of the news of his death.

His parents were inconsolable after getting the news of his demise. They said that he had gone to Kazakhstan for higher education and had high hopes of becoming a doctor. The parents have requested the Kazakh and Indian authorities to help bring their son's body back to the country.

As the Kurnool Collector was not available at the collectorate on Friday, they submitted the petition to the Joint Collector S. Ramsunder Reddy. The officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and AP Bhavan officials were informed. The Collector said that they have taken the matter to the attention of the Embassy in Kazakhstan. He informed that all steps were being taken to bring Vinay Kumar's body back to his native place.

