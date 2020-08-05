SRIKAKULAM: A Circle Inspector (CI) of Police, who allegedly kicked a dalit man inside the Kasibugga police station in Srikakulam district, was suspended by higher officials on Tuesday night, August 4.

According to police, two youngsters Ramesh and Jagan, residents of Tekkali village in Palasa town of Andhra Pradesh, were involved in a clash in their village. Later, the two lodged complaints against each other at the Kasibugga police station. Inquiring over the case, Inspector Venugopal kicked the Dalit Youngstar in the police station. The incident grabbed attention after its video clips went viral on social media.

After watching the video clip, the AP DGP's office ordered an investigation into the incident. Following preliminary inquiry, Visakhapatnam DIG Kalidas Rangarao issued orders placing Inspector Venugopal under suspension. Even though prompt action has been initiated over the incident, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been desperately trying to gain political mileage out of it. Its attempts to give a different spin to the incident and thereby looking to tarnish the image of the state government were called out by many both in the political arena and among the general public.The opposition party is also being criticised in several quarters for its chest-thumping, trying to undeservingly claim credit for the swift action taken by the police department.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das reacted to the incident by strongly condemning the actions of the Inspector. "Orders were issued to immediately suspend CI Venugopal. Simultaneously, Visakhapatnam Range DIG and Srikakulam SP have been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and submit a preliminary report," the deputy CM said. He said that the YSR Congress Party government will always remain committed to safeguarding dalits and any actions that are directed against Dalits will not be tolerated at any cost.