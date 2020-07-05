TIRUPATI: The Karnataka government will soon build a massive pilgrim amenities complex and marriage hall at the cost of Rs 200 crore at Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would lay the foundation stone for complexes on the hills some time next month.

The state would soon submit a blueprint for the construction of the Rs 200 crore mega complexes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, an official said a news agency.

The TTD, on the basis of the designs would construct the complexes with the given fund and will then hand it over to the Karnataka government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take part in the programme, the official said.

The shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills re-opened its doors to devotees on June 11 after being shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown during which it incurred a loss of Rs 500 crore.

The temple was re-opened on June 8 but the temple authorities conducted a trial run by permitting only TTD employees and their family members on the first two days and local devotees on the third day.

After identifying loopholes in the trial run and plugging them, the TTD opened the doors of the temple for common devotees.