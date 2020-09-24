TIRUPATI: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for two massive pilgrims complexes nearby Tirumala temple. It is being built at a cost of Rs 200 crore which will be borne by the Karnataka government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was present at the ceremony.

Based on the plan given by the Karnataka government, the TTD which governs the hill shrine would construct a mammoth pilgrims amenities complex and a marriage hall for the benefit of devotees from the neighbouring state, according to officials, as reported by a news agency.

Before laying the foundation stone, Yediyurappa accompanied by YS Jagan offered worship to the presiding deity of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala.

YS Jagan has reached the temple before his Karnataka counterpart and received Yediyurappa on his arrival at the main entrance of the shrine.

The two Chief Ministers also took part in the ''Sundarakaanda Paaraayanam'' recitation that is being conducted for the last three months to protect the world from COVID-19.