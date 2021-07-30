Karbonn Mobile Makers UTL to Invest 2K Crore in AP

Amaravati: A delegation of United Telelinks Neolyncs Pvt Ltd. (Karbonn Mobile brand) has paid courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday.

The representatives of the company informed the Chief Minister that will be investing Rs 2,150 crore ( Rs 650 crore for Mobile and other Electronics and 1500 crore for Social Infrastructure) and provide direct employment to 6,000 people and indirect employment to15,000 to 20,000 people.

They said UTL, a leading manufacturer of electronic products, along with Neolink Pvt Ltd will set up factories at YSR EMC in Tirupati, and Kopparthi, YSR Kadapa district. The Company will be manufacturing smartphones, feature phones, set-top boxes, telecom products, chargers, plastics for mobiles, IT hardware, laptops and desktops.

UTL Chairman, Director Sudheer Haseeja, Neolink Group Chairman Ruwen Shebel, Golden Globe MD Ravikumar, YSR EMC CEO Nandakishore Reddy was among those who met the Chief Minister.