AMARAVATI: After Pawan Kalyan slammed the ruling YSR Congress Party and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over Kapu reservations, YSRCP Kapu leader and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu lashed out at Jana Sena Cheif Pawan Kalyan. He questioned Pawan Kalyan why he didn't utter a word against TDP Chief who had insulted Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, along with his wife and son during TDP regime.

YSRCP leader questioned Jana Sena Chief over his silence, and why he didn't make any such comments on former CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party ((TDP) who betrayed Kapu community. TDP Chief has not given any reservations to Kapu community, and TDP didn't even spend a single paisa for the welfare of Kapus, said, Minister.

He said that only Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu is finding fault with the state government which is providing Rs 15,000 to each Kapu beneficiary through Kapu Nestham welfare scheme.

Kannababu criticised Pawan Kalyan that he is angry on Chief Minister for allocating Rs 4,770 crore to Andhra Pradesh State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation.

He said that in the eyes of Pawan Kalyan Chandrababu Naidu is a social reformer, but YS Jagan who is really helping out Kapu community is a villain.

Pawan Kalyan is unable to hide his affection and love towards the TDP Chief, said Minister.

He said that as per the promise made by Chief Minister State government has finalised 45-60-year-old 2,37,873 eligible woman beneficiaries who will be given Rs 15,000 every year as financial assistance with Rs 354 crore budget

Anyone who has the eligibility for this scheme, and has not yet applied can apply for the scheme, said Kannababu.



Minister said that Pawan Kalyan is making all false allegations over YRSCP government that we are trying to suppress the reservations issue by allocating funds to the community

TDP gave Rs 1,879.64 crore to 2.54 lakh people in five years, but YSRCP has given Rs 4,770 crore after coming to power, said Kannababu.