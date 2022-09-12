Kapu Corporation Members Meet AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of Kapu Corporation met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

The delegation has thanked the Chief Minister for incorporating Munnuru Kapus in Polavaram affected areas in BC –D category, for which a representation was given earlier.

The delegation includes, Kapu Corporation Chairman A Seshagiri, Munnuru Kapu Association Etipaka Division President Umashankar and members Venkateswar Rao, Nagendra, Shivaji, Nageshwara Rao, Naga Suryanaryana and Rahul Naidu.

Also Read: Conduct Monthly Audits At Schools Revamped Under Nadu Nedu: AP CM YS Jagan