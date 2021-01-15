GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Kamadhenu Gopuja or the worship of cows on the occasion of Kanuma today, at the Municipal Stadium in Narasaraopeta in Guntur district.

As per tradition, cows are worshipped after the Sankranti day. The event is being organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam or TTD and the State Endowments Department at Narasaraopeta in Guntur district.

Earlier State Home Minister Sucharitha, MP Krishna Devarayalu, MLA Srinivasa Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam executives AV Dharma Reddy and P Basanth Kumar inspected the Grounds at Narasaraopet where the Gopuja will be conducted by the temple trust.

The TTD had been conducting Gopuja on Kanuma festival day for many years. This year, besides the 50 TTD temples, Gopuja will be conducted at 2,679 temples under the state endowments department on January 15.

"It is a good fortune for the people of Narasaraopeta that the event is being conducted by TTD in the town where the Chief Minister will also take part. This sacred event would bring good fortune to the state," Home Minister Sucharitha said.

The Chief Minister participating in this ritual assumes significance after the temple attacks in the State. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Narasaraopeta at 11:25 from his Tadepalli residence. He will visit various stalls at the exhibition held there and then participate in the Gopuja rituals and leave at 1:10 in the afternoon.