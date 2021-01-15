Kanuma Celebrations: YS Jagan's Humane Gesture Towards Gangireddu (Bull) Is Touching Hearts

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's humane gesture towards animals came to the fore. The CM who was at Narasaraopeta in Guntur district for the Gopuja on the occasion of Kanuma celebrations was visiting stalls as part of the event.

Also See In Pictures: Andhra CM YS Jagan Performing Go Pooja in Guntur

He had stopped at a stall which had the traditional gangireddu (bull). Then the bull shook its head as if it was blessing him. At that moment, the head of the bull, which was on the other side of the iron fence, seemed to hit the iron rod on the fencing. With this, the alert CM immediately placed his hand on the iron rod to protect it. He then gently pushed the bull's head to the side with his hand and cautioned the man handling the bull to be careful. The video of the CM showing compassion towards the animal is touching the hearts of netizens.

Watch The Video Here