AP: Kanna Lakshminarayana to Join TDP on February 23

Former president of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Kanna Lakshminarayana will join Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of its chief Chandrababu Naidu on February 23, sources said.

Lakshminarayana had sent his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda on February 16. The senior politician announced his decision of quitting the party after holding an emergency meeting with his followers.

He has been unhappy with the party’s functioning style in Andhra Pradesh. He also alleged that ever since Somu Veerraju took charge as the party’s president in the state , he was running the party affairs as if it was his own organisation and things have changed within the party, he revealed.

