Kandukuru Stampede: Case Against Chandrababu Sabha Incident

Andhra Pradesh police filed a case under section 174 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the stampede at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu road show. The action will be taken after an investigation into the incident, police said.

Eight persons died and several others were injured on Wednesday during a stampede at a public meeting of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The incident took place soon after the TDP chief Naidu arrived at the venue in Kandukur. To catch a glimpse of the politician, several persons pushed forward leading to a stampede-like situation.

