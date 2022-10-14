Kalathapsvi K Vishwanath Conferred With YSR Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

AMARAVATI: The YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards awardees' names for the year 2022 were announced by a high-power screening committee on Friday. Telugu film director Kalatapaswi K Vishwanath and actor/ producer R Narayanamurthy have been conferred the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the YSR Achievement Awards on the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1.

The lifetime achievement award comprises a bronze idol of former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a citation, a memento, and a cash prize of Rs10 lakh. An achievement award carries a cash prize of Rs5 lakh, a memento and a citation.

The awards will be presented to 25 individuals/institutions under the following categories:

Arts and Culture:

K. Vishwanath, R. Narayanamurthy- YSR Lifetime Achievements Awards. Noted stage artist Naidu Gopi, Kalankari artist Pichuka Srinivas and Sheikh Gausia Begums YSR Achievement Awards.

Literary Services- YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards

Visalandhra Publishing House

EMESCO Publishing House

Author Dr. Shanti Narayana

Agriculture- YSR Achievement Awards

Adivasi Cashewnut Farmers Producer Company- Sodem Mukkaiah

Kushalava Coconut Farmers Producers Company-A.Gopalakrishna

Annamayya Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Limited- Jayabba Naidu

Amrita Phala Farmers Producer Company-K.L.N. Moukthika

Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy

Women Empowerment

Prajwala Foundation – Sunitha Krishnan

Sirisha Rehabilitation Centre

Disha-Policing. The YSR Achievement Award was jointly announced for the five policemen who reached the scene of the incident within minutes after receiving the SOS through the Disha app. Ravada Jayanthi, SVV Lakshminarayana, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, Hazratiah and P. Srinivas were jointly selected for the YSR Achievement Award.

Education Sector

Madanapally – Rishi Valey Educational Institution

Kavali – Jawahar Bharati Educational Institution

Personality Development

B.V. Pattabhiram

Banking Sector- YSR Achievement Award

Dastagiri Reddy

Media Awards

Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao

Satish Chandar

Mangu Rajagopal

MEV Prasada Reddy

Medical Sector

Dr. B. Nageswara Reddy-Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

Dr. Varaprasada Reddy, Shanta Biotech (Hepatitis-B Vaccine)

Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella (Covaxin)

Pratap C Reddy is the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals

Gullapalli Nageswara Rao of LV Prasad Eye Institute

Announcement of "Dr. YSR Life Time Achievement, Dr.YSR Achievement-2022 Awards

Also Read: AP Govt Makes Agriculture Profitable Venture