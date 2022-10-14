Kalathapsvi K Vishwanath Conferred With YSR Lifetime Achievement Award 2022
AMARAVATI: The YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards awardees' names for the year 2022 were announced by a high-power screening committee on Friday. Telugu film director Kalatapaswi K Vishwanath and actor/ producer R Narayanamurthy have been conferred the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the YSR Achievement Awards on the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1.
The lifetime achievement award comprises a bronze idol of former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a citation, a memento, and a cash prize of Rs10 lakh. An achievement award carries a cash prize of Rs5 lakh, a memento and a citation.
The awards will be presented to 25 individuals/institutions under the following categories:
Arts and Culture:
K. Vishwanath, R. Narayanamurthy- YSR Lifetime Achievements Awards. Noted stage artist Naidu Gopi, Kalankari artist Pichuka Srinivas and Sheikh Gausia Begums YSR Achievement Awards.
Literary Services- YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards
Visalandhra Publishing House
EMESCO Publishing House
Author Dr. Shanti Narayana
Agriculture- YSR Achievement Awards
Adivasi Cashewnut Farmers Producer Company- Sodem Mukkaiah
Kushalava Coconut Farmers Producers Company-A.Gopalakrishna
Annamayya Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Limited- Jayabba Naidu
Amrita Phala Farmers Producer Company-K.L.N. Moukthika
Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy
Women Empowerment
Prajwala Foundation – Sunitha Krishnan
Sirisha Rehabilitation Centre
Disha-Policing. The YSR Achievement Award was jointly announced for the five policemen who reached the scene of the incident within minutes after receiving the SOS through the Disha app. Ravada Jayanthi, SVV Lakshminarayana, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, Hazratiah and P. Srinivas were jointly selected for the YSR Achievement Award.
Education Sector
Madanapally – Rishi Valey Educational Institution
Kavali – Jawahar Bharati Educational Institution
Personality Development
B.V. Pattabhiram
Banking Sector- YSR Achievement Award
Dastagiri Reddy
Media Awards
Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao
Satish Chandar
Mangu Rajagopal
MEV Prasada Reddy
Medical Sector
Dr. B. Nageswara Reddy-Asian Institute of Gastroenterology
Dr. Varaprasada Reddy, Shanta Biotech (Hepatitis-B Vaccine)
Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella (Covaxin)
Pratap C Reddy is the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals
Gullapalli Nageswara Rao of LV Prasad Eye Institute
Announcement of "Dr. YSR Life Time Achievement, Dr.YSR Achievement-2022 Awards
