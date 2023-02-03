Kalatapasvi K Viswanath Immortal in Hearts of Telugus: CM YS Jagan

Feb 03, 2023, 08:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered his condolences to the family of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, who passed away last night.

In a tweet, the Andhra CM remembered the contributions of K Viswanath to the Telugu film industry.

He said that K Viswanath lives on in the hearts of people. Have a look at the tweet...


