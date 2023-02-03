Kalatapasvi K Viswanath Immortal in Hearts of Telugus: CM YS Jagan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered his condolences to the family of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, who passed away last night.
In a tweet, the Andhra CM remembered the contributions of K Viswanath to the Telugu film industry.
He said that K Viswanath lives on in the hearts of people. Have a look at the tweet...
విశ్వనాథ్గారి మరణం తీవ్రవిచారానికి గురిచేసింది. తెలుగు సంస్కృతికి, భారతీయ కళలకు నిలువుటద్దం విశ్వనాథ్గారు. ఆయన దర్శకత్వంలో రూపుదిద్దుకున్న చిత్రాలు తెలుగు సినీరంగానికి అసమాన గౌరవాన్ని తెచ్చాయి. తెలుగువారి గుండెల్లో కళాతపస్విగా శాశ్వతంగా నిలిచిపోతారు.#KVishwanath pic.twitter.com/XKAq2E68yn
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 2, 2023