Kakinada: Taneti Vanitha Visits Sexual Assault Victim At GGH

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha, MP Vanga Geetha and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy visited a girl who was sexually assaulted in Golilapet in the Kurnool town on Saturday at GGH. The minister said that the government would extend its help to the family of the victim and also announced a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh from the Department of Women and Child Welfare. She further stated that the government is taking all the measures to stop the sexual violence against the women and strict action will be taken on the culprits.

The Minister said that it was very unfortunate that such incidents were taking place in remote areas where there was no surveillance. The state government extended Rs 10 lakh to the girl. The state government is going to make certain changes in 2019 (Disha Act). Minister Taneti Vanitha said that besides setting up Disha police stations, special personnel have also been appointed and will respond to the case swiftly.

Venugopala Krishna also visited the girl who was being treated at GGH, He said the government would extend all possible assistance to the victim. He further added that police teams were searching for the culprits and severe action will be taken as soon as possible. He added that women's safety and security has been given the state's topmost priority.