KAKINADA: Two workers were killed in an explosion in the Parry Sugars Refinery near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. This is the second incident within 10 days after the first explosion took place here.

The incident is said to have occurred due to an explosion where two workers died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Subramaniam and Ram Prasad.Several other workers who were said to be injured were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

Several workers came out to protest against the management after the accident came just ten days after the first incident where two people died and nine were injured on August 12, due to a short circuit that caused an explosion at the conveyor belt when the workers were loading sugar bags.

This is a breaking story... further details are awaited.