Kakinada: Operation Cage Continues As Elusive Tiger Still Roams Free

KAKINADA: The elusive tiger identified as a young male continues to roam in Prathipadu Mandal in the Kakinada district. In its latest movement, the tiger attacked and killed a cow on Wednesday night in Vommangi village. The cow belonged to one Ramishetti Venkateswara Rao in his orchard. Forest officials who have been camping in the Mandal for the past one week have been making all efforts to trace its movements and capture the tiger.

Authorities found tiger pug marks in the Pandavulapalem Chellayamma Cheruvi, but could not trace the animal. Meanwhile, forest personnel led by DFO IKV Raju, Wildlife DFO Selvam, Sub-DFO Soujanya, Range Officer Srinivasa Rao, Wildlife Ranger Varaprasad, DRO Ramakrishna, and Section Officer Nayak reached the spot on Wednesday night and inspected the area. Meanwhile, forest officials said a team of officers with vast experience in diverting tigers was coming to Prathipadu from Srisailam forest to help in Cage Operation to capture the animal.

The officials, however, have been monitoring the cage 24x7, and follow standard operating procedures to capture and rescue a tiger safely," Chief Conservator of Forests (CFO) P Ramakrishna said. The young tiger which is said to have strayed into human habitation from Odisha into Gollaprolu has killed six buffaloes so far, and the locals in the surrounding villages of Prathipadu mandal are living in constant fear of the animal.

