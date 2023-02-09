KAKINADA: An ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh government and factory management has also been ordered to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation for the kin of those who died in an oil packaging factory on Thursday.

The factory management has also promised a job in the factory to an eligible member of the victim's family.

Seven workers of an edible oil packaging Ambati Subbanna Oil factory in G Ragampet at Peddapuram mandal in the district were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean the sledge in the morning hours. Five of the workers were from Paderu and two were from Peddapuram.

The factory has been sealed and a case registered against it under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence), Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla told the media. She said a four-member committee headed by Joint Collector has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the mishap and submit a report within three days. Strict action will be initiated against those responsible for the lapses, district officials said.

Also Watch: Kakinada Oil Factory Incident Updates

Also Read: Kakinada: 7 Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Gas Tank

