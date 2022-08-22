Kakinada MLC Anantha Babu Granted Bail Till August 25

RAJAHMUNDRY: MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu who was arrested on charges of murdering his former car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam on May 19, was granted bail on Monday by the Court for three days.

The Rajahmundry Court granted bail till the 25 of this month as Anantha Babu’s mother Mangarathnam passed away on Sunday. He was granted bail for performing her funeral rites and would be taken back to jail in the evening on August 25 .The MLC's mother was said to be suffering from a kidney-related disease and as Anantha Babu was her only son has to perform her final rites

The MLC had confessed to having committed the crime and was arrested by the Kakinada police based on the complaint filed by Nooka Ratnam, the mother of deceased Subrahmanyam.

The police arrested Anantha and a case was registered against him under Section 302, 201 R/w 34 IPC, Sec.3 (1) (s) and Section 3(2) (V) of SC and ST (POA) Act 1989. He has been lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail since then. He was also suspended from the YSR Congress Party afte he confessed to his crime.

