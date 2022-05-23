Kakinada: MLC Anantha Babu Arrested

KAKINADA: Police arrested MLC Anantha Babu ( Anantha Udaya Bhaskar) on Monday evening on the charge of murdering his former car driver V Subrahmanyam. He has been taken to the Kakinada Government Hospital for a medical check-up and will be presented before the magistrate. He will be later taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail oncethe formalities are completed.

A case had been booked as per the statements given by the family of Subrahmanyam and also under the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Kakinada district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Saturday said that there was no failure of the police and that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy had made it clear that the inquiry into the case should be transparent and that stringent action should be taken against the accused.

The police have conducted a post-mortem and the case will likely be registered under section 302 from earlier section 174. Kakinada Police are going to address the media about the details of the case shortly.

