KAKINADA: The no-confidence motion against East Godavari District's Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunkara Pavani and Deputy Mayor Kala B.S.S Sathibabu ended on Tuesday, where they lost the no-confidence motion filed by the TDP dissident corporators against her.

The no-confidence motion received a total of 36 votes, including 33 corporators and three ex-officio members. The Kakinada Municipal Council has 44 corporators and three ex-officio members. The meeting was attended by 43 corporators and 3 ex-officio members in the wake of the 31-member quorum for the no-confidence motion.

Minister Kannababu, MP Vanga Geeta, and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy participated in the voting as ex-officio members.

On Friday, as many as TDP 32 dissident corporators submitted a memorandum to East Godavari Collector Ch Hari Kiran, asking for a special council meeting to pass a “no-confidence” motion against Sunkara Pavani. The Collector convened the KMC council meeting on Tuesday to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion. As many as 36 corporators supported the no-confidence motion against Pavani, while three from the BJP abstained. In this context, a vote of no confidence was held under the auspices of JC Lakshmisha. However, the results were reserved by the presiding officer in the wake of a court case. The results are likely to be officially announced after the court ruling.

