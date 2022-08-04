Kakinada: CM YS Jagan Stops Cavalcade to Help a Woman with Ailing Son

Tuni, Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come in for praise on social media as he stopped the car and patiently heard the request of a mother who sought help for her son’s medical needs.

On Thursday afternoon, when the Chief Minister’s cavalcade was passing through Mandapam village of Shankhavaram mandal of Prathipadu constituency, YS Jagan saw a woman with an ailing kid standing on the side of the road. He asked the security team to stop the convoy and he got out of the car to meet the woman and kid.

The woman Tanuja told the Chief Minister YS Jagan about the worsening condition of her son. After hearing her request patiently, the Chief Minister assured her of possible help for the treatment of her son. Later, he instructed the Kakinada district collector Krithika Shukla to extend the possible help to the mother and resolve her queries immediately.

