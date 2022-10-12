Kakinada Boatyard Owner Sustains Injuries in Explosion

Kakinada: At least one person was injured in an explosion in Kakinada on Wednesday. The explosion took place on the outskirts of Ameenabad village, the police said.

The impact of the explosion was so huge that Bade Prabhu Das sustained serious injuries on his hand. Later, the locals rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the owner of a fibre boat factory was clearing the grass that had grown between the boatyard and the road due to the recent rains. Das was clearing the grass with some tool and suddenly a huge explosion took place and the people found Das lying in a pool of blood.

The incident sent shockwaves among the local community as the explosion took place in the vicinity of the petrol pump. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. After receiving information, Kakinada Sub-Divisional police officer Bhimarao along with the dogs squad and Bomb squad reached the blast site and conducted on the spot investigation.

Also Read: Maintain Enough Coal Reserves to Avoid Power Cuts in AP: CM