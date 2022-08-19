Kakinada Rural: Two factory workers were killed and more than six workers were injured in a blast that occurred in the Parry Sugars Refinery Industry in the Kakinada Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The explosion is said to have occurred due to a short circuit in the three-phase Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) in the loading godown in the factory leading to a fire. The injured workers were rushed to local hospitals around the factory area.

The deceased have been identified as Veeramalla Rajeswara Rao and R V Venkata Satyanarayana. Out of the six injured, the condition of Bandi Veera Babu is said to be critical.

Former minister and YSRCP District In-charge Kurasala Kannababu who rushed to the factory site termed the accident at Parry Sugars as most unfortunate. He assured that compensation would be extended to the kin of the deceased and that the matter would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure justice to the families of the workers.

Officials of the departments of Electricity, Pollution, and Industries have been instructed to check the safety measures of the industry.

Rabindranath Babu, Superintendent of Police of Kakinada District also visited the accident site and said that legal action would be taken against Parry Sugars management. Kannababu said that orders have been given to the officials of the fire and electricity department to investigate the causes of the fire and file a report.

