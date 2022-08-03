KAKINADA: A poverty-ridden couple was overjoyed when they received financial assistance from the Andhra Pradesh Government, within four days of them requesting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's support for medical expenses.

As per reports in Sakshi, Chimala Sunita hailing from Pattipadu village in Kakinada district was suffering from a heart ailment for the past five years. She had a hole in the heart which required lifelong medication. Sunita's husband works as a laborer and hit by financial constraints the poor couple took a chance to meet the Chief Minister and seek help as a last resort.

The Chief Minister had come to Kakinada for the YSR Kapu Nestham program on the 29th of last month. They managed to catch the eye of the Chief Minister and explained their situation as they were unable to afford to buy medicines for Sunitha. Moved by their plight the Chief Minister immediately entrusted the responsibility to District Collector Krithika Shukla for extending financial aid for the couple.

The very next day, Collector Kritika Shukla called the couple to her office and made arrangements to have financial assistance of Rs.10 thousand paid every month from the State government and deposited in their bank account.

The couple along with their two children met Collector Krithika Shukla on Tuesday evening and thanked her for the support. They also expressed gratitude to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the financial support.

