Kakani Govardhan's Satire On Yellow Media's Lack of Subject Knowledge

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy denied the allegations made by Yellow Media about the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme given to the farmers recently. He condemned the false information over the compensation which were published in the Yellow Media. Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he was saluting the so-called ‘intellectuals’ who were writing these articles without any kind of subject knowledge.

Speaking to the media on Thursday in Nellore, the Agriculture Minister clarified that compensation was being provided to the farmers who have registered in this crop season. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the scheme for the welfare of the farmers and the Government has taken steps to ensure that the premium is paid without the farmer having to pay even a single rupee. All they have to do is register for the crop season.

Speaking further he said that we are paying Rs 3,000 crore as insurance to the farmers. We are taking the village as a single unit and implementing the insurance scheme transparently. Officials reported damage out of the 31 crops, five crops were not damaged as per the report given by the authorities, he stated. We are providing compensation to every farmer who incurred losses, the Minister said.

He alleged that during the TDP regime, an amount of Rs 596 crore in arrears was not paid by them. " Chandrababu gets worried if the farmers are exuberant, and he should tell the farmers what he has done for them to date. The TDP has cheated farmers with regards to the debts waiver and now they shamelessly go on a yatra for the farmers," he scoffed. Whatever sins Chandrababu has committed have now become a curse to the State, Kakani Govardhan said.

AP Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Press Meet In Nellore

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released compensation under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme pertaining to the 2021-Kharif season at Chenne Kothapalli village in Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday. An amount of Rs 2,977 crore was remitted into the accounts of 15.61 lakh farmers of Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts who lost their crops due to the natural calamities during the 2021 Kharif season under the direct benefit transfer option.

