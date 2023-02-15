Kadapa:CM YS Jagan Attends Wedding Reception Of YSRCP Leader's Son

Pulivendula (YSR dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of YSRCP leader M Balarami Reddy's son at SCSR function hall here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister blessed the couple, Ram Thejeswar Reddy and Aswini Reddy.

While leaving the venue, the Chief Minister noticed an elderly woman Venkatammappa from Errabelli village and interacted with her.

He also spoke to the constituency people and enquired about their well-being

The Chief Minister was in the district for the Bhoomi Puja ceremony of the Kadapa Steel plant which will be built by JSW Steel limited.

