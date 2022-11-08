Kadapa: Two Inter-state Robbers Arrested for Robbery of Container Load of Electronic Goods

Kadapa: The Kadapa police nabbed two inter-state gang of robbers who had decamped with valuable electronic gadgets from a courier container lorry in the district. The police have also seized electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, worth more than Rs 1.68 crore.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Anburajan said the two accused had intercepted a Chennai-bound container lorry and robbed it. The arrested duo have been identified as Salman Mansoor Ahamed and Mohammad Rehaman Shareef. The arrested accused have confessed that six other accused also participated in the robbery along with them.

Sharing more details, the district police chief said a container lorry bearing No. HR38-Y-3224 carrying consignment of Mobile Phones, Laptops and other valuable electronic gadgets belonging to Bluedart Company had started from Bilaspur in Haryana on October 19 and it reached a warehouse of the same company at Medchal, Hyderabad. The container lorry was driven by Juber and Wasim was his assistant.

The Bluedart staff loaded the lorry with some more consignments and then the vehicle resumed its journey to Chennai. The policial official further said the inter-state robbers stopped the container lorry near Gudipadu village of Duvvur Mandal of YSR Kadapa district and robbed the valuable electronic gadgets worth Rs 1,68,58, 671.

On October 30, the police received a complaint from the Senior Security Executive at Blue Dart Express Limited, Hyderabad. A case of robbery was registered and the district police launched an investigation into the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted vehicle checking, intercepted the vehicles – Innova and Audi Car which was proceeding towards Hyderabad side with the accused and the stolen property, at Old Toll gate, in Kadapa city and seized the booty and two cars. The police recovered 1,557 Redmi Mobile Phones, 3 Apple iPhone14, 5 Laptops, 193 Bluetooth earphones, Innova and Audi cars.

According to the police, the arrested accused have confessed that six other accused also participated in the robbery along with them. Special Teams are on the job to nab the remaining offenders. The police gave the names of arrested interstate robbers as Salman Mansoor Ahamed and Mohammad Rehaman Shareef.

