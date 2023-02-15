Kadapa Steel Plant Bhoomi Puja Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer Bhoomi Puja for JSW steel plant project at Sunnapurallapalle village in YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday, February 15. The Chief Minister would leave his Tadepalli residence at 9.00 am and reach Sunnapurallapalle village at 11.00 am. He will participate in Bhumi Puja at the JSW steel plant project.

On December 13, the state cabinet gave approval to Jindal Steel for the construction of Kadapa Steel Plant.

JSW Steel Limited would invest Rs 8,800 crore in two phases for setting up the steel plant in Sunnapu Rallapalli village in Kadapa district. In the first phase, Rs 3,300 crore will be invested by the company and one million tonnes of steel will be produced in the first year. This will be upgraded to two million tonnes in the second year before hitting the three-million tonne mark subsequently.

The steel plant would create employment opportunities for 6,500 persons directly or indirectly.

Also Read: Major Blow to Eenadu as Andhra Pradesh HC Rejects Plea Over Newspaper Allowance