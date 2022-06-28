Kadapa Professor Dr B Sudhakar Reddy Makes It To Global AD Scientific Index 2022

In a meritorious achievement Dr. Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy Professor at the Department of Physics, Government College for Men(A), Kadapa in YSR Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh has joined the prestigious list of World Scientists as per the Global AD Scientific Index for 2022. College Principal Dr. G. Rabindranath and the faculty congratulated him on his achievement.

Professor Busireddy has been named one of the world's top researchers in the AD (Alfer – Doger) Scientific Index rankings for best research in the field of science and technology. As per their latest rankings, he is ranked 19,034th internationally, 4,302nd in Asia, 972nd nationally and first in college wise. The rankings are based on SCI research papers, Scopus' H-Index, I-10 Index, Citations, ORCID, Web of Science, Education, and Google Scholar database.

Dr. Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy hails from Goodavandlapalle village of Chintakommadinne Mandal in YSR Kadapa District. Sudhakar Reddy obtained M.Sc., Degree in Physics from S.V. University, Tirupati in 1992. He obtained M.Phil., and Ph.D. degrees during the years 2005 and 2008 on Solid State Spectroscopy and Material Science from S.V. University, Tirupati.

He has a teaching experience of more than 25 years and 15 years of research experience and he has served as a Head of, the Department of Physics of S.V.Degree College for five years. He has received State Level Best Teacher Award from the Govt. of A.P in the year 2008 and the Best Scientist Award from NESA, New Delhi in 2017 for his outstanding contribution to Teaching and Research. The A.P. Academy of Sciences recognized Dr. Reddy as Associate Fellow in the year 2005. A recipient of several awards both nationally and internationally, Dr. Busireddy also served as a Visiting Scientist in South Korea, Sweden, Finland, Hong Kong, and South Africa. He has published research articles in over 70 national and international journals.

