Kadapa People Touched by AP CM YS Jagan's Compassion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by instantly instructing the Dictrict Collector to take steps and provide help.

On the second day of his three day visit to the district, he got down from the convoy, heard their plight of the family members and asked the Collector to take up the issue.

Raghuramulu of Rajampet told the Chief Minister that his son Anantagiri (23) was suffering with neurological problem and sought help and the Chief Minister asked the Collector to take up the issue.

He also told the official to provide medical treatment to Jashwanth and Mahender of Adoni when their parents pleaded that the children were dumb and unable to walk since childhood.

When a local wage earner Venkat Mallesh sought help for the treatment of his wife, who in Kurnool hospital, he assured that Government will bear all her medical expenses.

The Chief Minister assured help to driver Sheik Khadir who lost his livelihood after his leg was amputated following an accident.

He assured Ankalamma of Simhadripuram of all help for the treatment of her nine month old son who was reported to have hole in heart.

He also responded to help Anjaneyulu for the treatment of his daughter Lavanya (13) who has serious ailment.

The family members were very happy for the quick response of the Chief Minister.

