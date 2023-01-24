YSR KADAPA: YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy sought five days' time to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. This was in response to the notice served on him on Monday by the CBI asking him to appear before them on Tuesday afternoon.

The MP stated that he informed the CBI officials that he was unable to attend the hearing today, citing his commitments and pre-arranged programs. The MP said that he would cooperate and attend the CBI investigation if the agency called him again.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, in Kadapa, MP Avinash Reddy expressed his angst at a section of the media that was spreading false allegations against him and his family members for the past two and a half years. He said that the people of Kadapa were aware of who he was and his style of living and that his mission was to ensure that justice prevails and the truth comes out.

" I also pray to God that the truth which the media especially is seeking should come out and those who were making baseless accusations against him should think twice on how it affects one's family members," he urged. The Kadapa MP hoped that truth would eventually prevail in the case.

The CBI officials, probing YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, came to Pulivendula on Monday.

