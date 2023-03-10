Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu Slams Fake News on YS Viveka Case

Kadapa Mayor and District YSRCP President Suresh Babu alleged that the CBI is unilaterally investigating the YS Viveka murder case. Suresh Babu stated that the CBI is conspiring to implicate MP YS Avinash Reddy.

He also added that the CBI is cooperating with Dastagiri, who is said to be key accused in the murder case.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Suresh Babu said, "The MP only asked that the investigation be conducted in the form of video and in the presence of a lawyer. It is ironic that the yellow media is spreading misinformation on this too. It is painful to see absurd fictitious news items. MP YS Avinash and other family members are fully cooperating with the investigation. YS family members are known for their helping nature, so there's no way anybody is trying to escape the investigation, he added. CBI has good faith.. such good faith should be investigated without losing it, he added. "What is the point of broadcasting a single lie as truth over and over again?" he asked.

