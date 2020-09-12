KADAPA: In a goodwill gesture, residents of Duvvuru came together to help the family of a man who had migrated from Nepal to earn a living here ten years ago. The deadly coronavirus claimed his life 10 days ago and this left his family, including wife who is seven months pregnant and his three children, in the lurch.

He worked as a watchman at Duvvuru Rice Mill and at a school, as reported by a daily.

His wife did not understand the language and thus finding help was an issue to her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family could not pay her house rent for the past four months. It was then residents of Duvvuru came forward to help the distressed family.

According to the media report, he had moved to Kadapa when he was 30 years old and settled in Duvvuru. He later brought his family to the town.

Later, he contracted the COVID-19 and succumbed to the disease leaving the family in dire straits. It was then Duvvuru residents, with YSRC leader Sampat, Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Subbarayudu, contractors and a few volunteers came as the good samaritan and pooled money and cleared their rents. The volunteers also gave the family Rs 5,000, essential goods worth Rs 3,000, and fruits and nutritious snacks, as reported by the daily.