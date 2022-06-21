Kadapa Collector Inspects Development Works Ahead of CM YS Jagan’s Visit in July

Kadapa: District Collector Vijaya Rama Raju on Tuesday inspected the ongoing development works at Vempalle in Pulivendula constituency ahead of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district on July 7 and 8.

The collector reviewed the construction of YSR Park and inspected the new buildings of ZP Boys High School and Girls High School.

Vijaya Rama Raju, who was accompanied by the Pulivendula OSD Anil Kumar Reddy, inspected the venue of the public meeting scheduled to be addressed by the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the in Vempalle next month.

