KA Paul's 1K Crore Bumper Offer To Pawan Kalyan!

HYDERABAD: Praja Santhi Party (PRP) founder president K.A. Paul who never fails to regale people with his outlandish statements and antics surprised everyone by making an offer to Jana Sena Party’s chief Pawan Kalyan, asking him to leave the party and join him. Speaking during an interview with a channel the preacher-turned-politician invited Pawan Kalyan to join PRP and that he was ready to offer any position he wanted in the party, he said.

he would ensure that Pawan Kalyan would make him win either as an MP or MLA. And not just that he also offered to make Rs 1,000 crore compensation in case he could not help him win. Praja Santhi Party leader came down heavily on Pawan Kalyan for entering into alliances with several political parties and prophesied that even if Pawan Kalyan tried to contest in alliance with any other party he would not win. He also said that it was rather amusing to see Pawan talking about poll alliances while quoting the bible during his speech.

KA Paul also made it clear that he will not forge poll tie-up with any political party for the upcoming elections. KA Paul also criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for not securing Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh when he was CM from 2014 to 2019. Chandrababu was encouraging his son Nara Lokesh in politics only to protect his assets, he alleged.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Predicted Discouraging Poll Outcome for TRS, Claims Prajashanti Party Chief KA Paul